Left Menu

UP: Woman shot dead while waiting for bus

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-07-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 14:29 IST
UP: Woman shot dead while waiting for bus
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old woman was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Thursday while she was waiting for a bus outside a medical college here, police said.

The incident took place outside the Muzaffarnagar Medical College, Begarajpur, where the married woman had come for a check-up from her village Shernagar, they said.

While she was waiting for a bus outside the college on the Dehradun-Delhi National Highway, two bike-borne men shot her, police said.

She was rushed to the medical college where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

Police officers, including Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishekh Yadav rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. Efforts are on to identify and nab the accused, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021