UP: Woman shot dead while waiting for bus

A 26-year-old woman was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Thursday while she was waiting for a bus outside a medical college here, police said.

The incident took place outside the Muzaffarnagar Medical College, Begarajpur, where the married woman had come for a check-up from her village Shernagar, they said.

While she was waiting for a bus outside the college on the Dehradun-Delhi National Highway, two bike-borne men shot her, police said.

She was rushed to the medical college where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

Police officers, including Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishekh Yadav rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. Efforts are on to identify and nab the accused, police said.

