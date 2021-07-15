Hungary still eligible for EU recovery funds- PM's chief of staff
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary is eligible for recovery funds from the European Union and debates about a new child protection law should not have any effect on their disbursement, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.
Gergely Gulyas was referring to a new Hungarian law banning schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality, which has triggered widespread condemnation in Europe.
He also told a government briefing that the government was not willing to change its stance that sexual education is right of parents.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Hungary
- Hungarian
- Europe
- Viktor Orban
ALSO READ
France expects sanctions against Hungary over anti-LGBT law -minister
No thanks: Some Europe newspapers refuse political ads from Hungary’s Orban
Dutch criticism of Hungary over LGBT rights reeks of 'colonial' past -Orban
Hungary PM calls EU leaders ''colonialists'' in LGBT law feud
Slovenian PM: EU must let Hungary's Orban voice ideas on its future