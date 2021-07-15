Left Menu

Hungary still eligible for EU recovery funds- PM's chief of staff

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 15-07-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 14:42 IST
Hungary is eligible for recovery funds from the European Union and debates about a new child protection law should not have any effect on their disbursement, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas was referring to a new Hungarian law banning schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality, which has triggered widespread condemnation in Europe.

He also told a government briefing that the government was not willing to change its stance that sexual education is right of parents.

