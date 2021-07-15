Left Menu

China says US measures on Xinjiang threaten global trade

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 15-07-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 15:30 IST
China says US measures on Xinjiang threaten global trade
  • Country:
  • China

China's government rejected US accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang, accusing Washington of hurting global trade after US lawmakers endorsed import curbs and American companies were warned of legal risks for doing business with the region.

The measure approved Wednesday by the US Senate would block imports of goods made with forced labour in Xinjiang, where the ruling Communist Party is accused of widespread detentions of members of mostly Muslim ethnic groups. On Tuesday, the Commerce Department and other agencies warned companies with ties to the northwest region they “run a high risk” of violating U.S. laws against forced labour.

“The so-called human rights and forced labor issues in Xinjiang are completely inconsistent with the facts,” a Ministry of Commerce spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday.

“The US approach has seriously undermined the security and stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain,” he said, without referring directly to either US measure. “China firmly opposes it.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021