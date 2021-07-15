Left Menu

EU executive tells Poland to implement decisions by top bloc's court

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-07-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 15:58 IST
The European Union's executive on Thursday expressed deep concern over a ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal that Poland should not heed a decision by the bloc's top court.

That decision reaffirmed worries over the rule of law in Poland, a spokesman for the European Commission said.

The spokesman stressed that EU laws take precedence over national ones and that the bloc expected Poland to implement any rulings and decisions by the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the EU.

