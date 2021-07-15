Left Menu

PM Modi meets President Ram Nath Kovind, discusses important issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan to discuss important issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 19:10 IST
PM Modi meets President Ram Nath Kovind, discusses important issues
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan to discuss important issues. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed him on important issues," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the President comes days before the monsoon session of parliament begins on July 19. Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore in Varanasi. The key projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister today include multi-level parking at Godaulia, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that a Rs 1 lakh crore special fund has been set up by the central government to modernise agriculture infrastructure in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021