Why AAP part of plea challenging home delivery of liquor, HC asks BJP MP

The Delhi high court Thursday refused to issue notice on BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma’s challenge to the home delivery of liquor under the new Excise Policy 2021-22 and directed him to remove Aam Aadmi Party from the list of parties to the petition.

“Why should you join a political party? We are not issuing notice. File amended memo of parties”, a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said while adjourning the hearing on Verma's petition till August 9.

“It was in their party manifesto .. (but) I will change (the memo of parties)”, said counsel for Verma who argued that home delivery of liquor was against Article 47 of the Constitution and public health.

Article 47 of the Constitution states that it is the duty of the State to improve public health and make an endeavour to bring about prohibition of the consumption of intoxicating drinks.

Advocate Balaji Srinivasan, appearing for Verma, submitted that consumption of alcohol not only adversely affected the immunity of persons but also lead to an increase in the cases of domestic violence.

The court initially proceeded to issue notice on the petition but upon noticing that the Aam Aadmi Party was arrayed as the third respondent, it adjourned the hearing and asked Verma's counsel to first amend the memo of parties.

In his petition challenging Rule 66(6) of the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, Verma has submitted that the new policy was introduced at a time when the national capital was “still grappling with the deadly second wave (of COVID-19) and acute shortage of medicines and vaccinations”.

''The 2021 Amendment undermines the ban on the consumption of liquor in public places by making it possible to deliver alcohol to public places and the Rules enable the possibility of delivery of alcohol to hospitals and schools. It lacks any consideration to the safety of those delivering the liquor., the petition reads.

The government has overlooked the impact of bringing alcohol into households on domestic and child abuse, it is stated. PTI ADS RKS RKS

