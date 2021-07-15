Two Pakistani soldiers killed in terror attack in Balochistan

Two Pakistani soldiers, including a captain, were killed in a terrorist attack in the restive south-western province of Balochistan on Thursday, officials said. The captain and sepoy were at Khuda Baksh Bazaar in the coastal town of Pasni when the militants targeted them with an improvised explosive device, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement. It said a search operation was underway to apprehend the perpetrators. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. In recent months, terrorists and separatists have carried out a number of attacks on security forces and in public places in Balochistan province. On July 1, six people, including security officials, were injured in a blast at a park in Quetta. In the end of June, five Frontier Corps soldiers were gunned down by terrorists in Sibi district's Sangan area. Earlier in June, four soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed in a bomb blast on the Margat-Quetta road in the province.

