Rahul Gandhi welcomes SC observation on sedition law

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's observation concerning sedition law on a plea challenging its constitutional validity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:05 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's observation concerning sedition law on a plea challenging its constitutional validity. The court questioned the Central government over the requirement of a sedition law even after 75 years of the country's independence, observing that it was a "colonial law used against freedom fighters".

"We welcome this observation by the Supreme Court," Gandhi said in a tweet. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asked why the law can't be repealed.

"Your government has repealed many stale laws, I do not know why the government is not looking into repealing Section 124A (which deals with the offence of sedition) of the IPC?" CJI Ramana asked Attorney General KK Venugopal. The Bench further asked, "It is a colonial law. It was meant to suppress the freedom movement and the same law was used by the British against Mahatma Gandhi and Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Is this law still required after 75 years of independence?"

The Chief Justice said that the apex court would look into the plea challenging the Constitutional validity of Section 124A. "The situation on the ground is grave. If one party does not like what the other is saying, Section 124A is used. It is a serious threat to the functioning of individuals and parties," the top court observed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

