Ganja worth Rs 1.5 crore seized, 2 arrested in Bihar
Two persons were arrested and 1,000 kg of ganja was seized from their possession in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday, a DRI official said.
Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a truck at Maniyari toll plaza and seized 99 packets of cannabis worth Rs 1.5 crore from the vehicle, he said, adding that the two occupants were arrested.
The contraband was being transported from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Muzaffarpur, the official said, adding further investigation is underway.
