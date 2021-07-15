Left Menu

Ganja worth Rs 1.5 crore seized, 2 arrested in Bihar

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 15-07-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 22:25 IST
Ganja worth Rs 1.5 crore seized, 2 arrested in Bihar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested and 1,000 kg of ganja was seized from their possession in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday, a DRI official said.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a truck at Maniyari toll plaza and seized 99 packets of cannabis worth Rs 1.5 crore from the vehicle, he said, adding that the two occupants were arrested.

The contraband was being transported from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Muzaffarpur, the official said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by 2025

Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by ...

 India
4
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021