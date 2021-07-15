Left Menu

U'khand minister seen wearing mask on toe, picture goes viral

Another minister Vishan Singh Chufal can also be seen in the picture.While no one in the picture is wearing a mask properly, Yatishwaranands mask is seen hanging from his toe while he is sitting cross legged. An MLA from Haridwar rural, Yatishwaranand is a cabinet minister holding charge of portfolios like sugarcane and rural development.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 15-07-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 22:41 IST
A picture went viral on social media on Thursday showing Uttarakhand minister Yatishwaranand in conversation with another minister while his mask is hanging from his toe.

The picture evoked sharp reactions from netizens who said all the rules were perhaps meant for people to follow while policy makers could be conveniently indifferent to them.

The picture shows Yatishwaranand in conversation with state agriculture minister Subodh Uniyal. Another minister Vishan Singh Chufal can also be seen in the picture.

While no one in the picture is wearing a mask properly, Yatishwaranand's mask is seen hanging from his toe while he is sitting cross legged. An MLA from Haridwar (rural), Yatishwaranand is a cabinet minister holding charge of portfolios like sugarcane and rural development.

