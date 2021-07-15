Left Menu

Inquiry ordered after cop seen feeding cake to criminal in video

An inquiry was ordered on Thursday after a viral video showed a senior inspector posted in suburban Jogeshwari feeding cake to a notorious criminal during the latters birthday celebration.The incident took place around two weeks ago, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 23:57 IST
Inquiry ordered after cop seen feeding cake to criminal in video
  • Country:
  • India

An inquiry was ordered on Thursday after a viral video showed a senior inspector posted in suburban Jogeshwari feeding cake to a notorious criminal during the latter's birthday celebration.

The incident took place around two weeks ago, an official said. The criminal in the video was identified as Danish Sheikh, who is facing multiple cases including attempt to murder and who had been arrested by Jogeshwari Police in the past, he said.

The 15-second video which circulated on social media showed senior inspector Mahendra Nerleikar, in police uniform, feeding a piece of cake to Danish on the latter’s birthday at the office of a housing society.

When asked about the incident, Nerleikar said, ''It is an old video. I had gone to that housing society to see some demolition work going on, but some senior citizens there insisted that I visit the society office. I went there, but I was not aware that Danish was also present there with a cake.” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) Mahesh Reddy said a preliminary inquiry has been ordered in the case. Assistant Commissioner of Police of the Sakinaka division will conduct the inquiry, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief; Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021