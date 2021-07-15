Lebanon's Hariri says bloc will not name anyone in upcoming consultations -TV interview
Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday his Future Movement would not propose any names in upcoming consultations with members of parliament to choose a new prime minister-designate.
Hariri made his comments in an interview with local televisions Al Jadeed. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam Editing by Chris Reese)
