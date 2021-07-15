Left Menu

Lebanon's Hariri says bloc will not name anyone in upcoming consultations -TV interview

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-07-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 23:59 IST
Lebanon's Hariri says bloc will not name anyone in upcoming consultations -TV interview
File Photo
  
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday his Future Movement would not propose any names in upcoming consultations with members of parliament to choose a new prime minister-designate.

Hariri made his comments in an interview with local televisions Al Jadeed. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

