Lebanon's Hariri says bloc will not name anyone in upcoming consultations -TV interview

Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday his Future Movement would not propose any names in upcoming consultations with members of parliament to choose a new prime minister-designate.

Hariri made his comments in an interview with local televisions Al Jadeed. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam Editing by Chris Reese)

