Left Menu

British ministers consider putting France on travel red list -The Telegraph

British ministers are considering putting France on the travel red list over concerns related to the Beta variant of COVID-19, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported, citing sources. Britain's red list is of countries on which it has the most severe travel restrictions. France is currently in the medium-risk amber list of countries.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 02:47 IST
British ministers consider putting France on travel red list -The Telegraph

British ministers are considering putting France on the travel red list over concerns related to the Beta variant of COVID-19, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported, citing sources. The proposal was discussed on Wednesday as part of the review of international travel by officials, the newspaper reported, adding ministers agreed to monitor the situation.

The Beta coronavirus variant was first identified in South Africa. Britain's red list is of countries on which it has the most severe travel restrictions. The destinations in the list require hotel quarantine on return. France is currently in the medium-risk amber list of countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief; Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021