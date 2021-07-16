Paris Club to cancel $14 bln owed by Sudan

The Paris Club of official creditors has agreed to cancel $14 billion owed by Sudan and restructure the rest of the $23 billion owed by the African country, Paris Club chairman Emmanuel Moulin said on Friday.

Speaking to journalists after the deal was reached on Thursday, Moulin urged Sudan's other private and public creditors to grant the country debt relief on the same terms.

