Godrej & Boyce gets Rs 468 cr order for PHWR project



PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 15:04 IST
Godrej & Boyce gets Rs 468 cr order for PHWR project
Representative Image
  
  

Godrej & Boyce has bagged a Rs 468 crore order from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India to supply steam generators for the 700 MW pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWR) project.

The company's process equipment division will be supplying the generators for the indigenous project and is the biggest order for the division yet, Godrej & Boyce said in a statement.

Steam generators are critical equipment in a nuclear power plant for generating clean (non-fossil) and reliable sources of power for baseload requirements, the statement said.

The generators will be manufactured at the company's facility in Dahej, Gujarat.

"For decades now, Godrej Process Equipment has been a leading global fabricator of high-end critical static equipment for the process industry. To contribute to India's prestigious nuclear power program is a matter of great pride for us," its business head Hussain Shariyarr said.

The Indian PHWRs have been designed at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and one reactor is operational at Kakrapar in Gujarat. More reactors are under construction at Kakrapar; Rawatbhata in Rajasthan and Gorakhpur village in Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

