Eswatini anti-monarchy protest dispersed with teargas, water cannon

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 15:36 IST
Representative Image
Eswatini police fired teargas and water cannon at anti-monarchy protesters on Friday, the head of a teachers' union said, while videos on social media showed demonstrators running away as shots rang out in the background.

Campaigners organized the latest round of demonstrations after government forces quashed days of violent protests at the end of June against King Mswati III, Africa's last absolute monarch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

