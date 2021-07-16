Mumbai's Tulsi lake overflows amid heavy rains

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs, the Tulsi lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the metropolis, overflowed on Friday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As per a release issued by the civic body, Tulsi lake situated in Sanjay Gandhi National Park in suburban Mumbai, started overflowing around 11 am.

Advertisement

Tulsi is the smallest of the seven reservoirs that supply potable water to Mumbai, and has a storage capacity of 8,046 million litres. The city gets 18 million litres of water from the lake every day.

''The catchment area of the lake has been receiving rainfall in the last few days, as a result of which the lake overflowed during the day,'' the civic official said, adding that this year the lake has overflowed a little earlier compared to last year. When the Tulsi lake overflows, its water goes into the Vihar lake.

Apart from Tulsi and Vihar, the city receives water from Bhatsa, Tansa, Lower and Middle Vaitarna dams all located in Thane district, and Upper Vaitarna dam located in Nashik district.

According to the BMC, the dams in Thane and Nashik districts have limited water stock, due to poor rainfall in the catchment area. Heavy rains pounded Mumbai, especially its suburbs, in the morning. Mumbai island city recorded 55.3 mm rain, while 135 mm and 140.5 mm rainfall was recorded in the eastern and western suburbs, respectively between 4 am to 9 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)