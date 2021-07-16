Dutch court convicts Syrian of war crimes over killing of soldier
A Dutch court on Friday sentenced a 49-year-old Syrian man to 20 years in prison for war crimes over his role in the execution of a government soldier during Syria's civil war.
Judges said Ahmad al Khedr, also known as Abu Khuder, was a member of the Nusra Front rebel group, at one point al Qaeda's affiliate in Syria. They concluded his voice could be heard in an execution video of a captured and bloodied Syrian soldier who was shot on the banks of the Euphrates river in 2012.
