Left Menu

Governor must accept MLC nominations irrespective of political issues: Maha to HC

The Maharashtra government on Friday told the Bombay High Court that the governor ought to accept the nomination of persons to the Maharashtra Legislative Council MLC submitted as per the aid and advice of the council of ministers irrespective of any political issues.Senior counsel Rafiq Dada, appearing for the state government, told a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni that the governor ought to have accepted the nomination irrespective of any political issues or issues he may or may not have with the chief minister.The governor cannot just sit tight on the file.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 17:25 IST
Governor must accept MLC nominations irrespective of political issues: Maha to HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Friday told the Bombay High Court that the governor ought to accept the nomination of persons to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) submitted as per the aid and advice of the council of ministers irrespective of any political issues.

Senior counsel Rafiq Dada, appearing for the state government, told a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni that the governor ought to have accepted the nomination irrespective of any political issues or issues he may or may not have with the chief minister.

''The governor cannot just sit tight on the file. It has been a year since the posts (MLCs) are lying vacant. Is complete inaction open to the governor,” Dada argued.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by Nashik-resident Ratan Soli Luth seeking a direction to the governor to decide on the state government recommending 12 names in November last year.

Dada said that the state government had sought that the governor take a decision on the same within a period of 15 days.

The HC on Friday impleaded the Union government as a party respondent in the petition and directed Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh to do some research and assist the court on the issue.

“We would like to know what happens when there is inaction by the governor,” the court said, and posted the matter for further hearing on July 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021