615 kg cannabis seized in UP, 3 held

They would bring cannabis from Kerala and store it in rented accommodations here before selling them further in smaller quantities in Hathras and nearby districts, Jaiswal said. An FIR has been lodged at Sasni police station against the accused, identified as Geetam Singh, Rajesh Kumar natives of Hathras and Jitendra Singh, who hails from Aligarh district, officials said, adding further proceedings were being carried out.

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 17:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have seized 615 kg of cannabis with a street value of around Rs 1 crore from a pick-up truck during operations in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, officials said on Friday.

Three alleged smugglers were arrested during raids late on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said, adding the consignment brought from Kerala was seized from their possession. ''They would bring cannabis from Kerala and store it in rented accommodations here before selling them further in smaller quantities in Hathras and nearby districts,'' Jaiswal said. An FIR has been lodged at Sasni police station against the accused, identified as Geetam Singh, Rajesh Kumar – natives of Hathras – and Jitendra Singh, who hails from Aligarh district, officials said, adding further proceedings were being carried out. The police team, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Gaurav Saxena, has been rewarded with Rs 25,000 for their effort in the case, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

