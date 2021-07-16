Left Menu

IAF Chief visits Southern Air Command

The Chief of Air Staff CAS visited Thiruvananthapuram on July 15 and 16 for the conference.In his address to SAC Commanders, the CAS re-iterated the need for IAF to remain ever ready for fulfilling its operational mandate, the IAF said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 19:48 IST
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has asked top commanders of the Southern Air Command to remain ever ready for fulfilling its operational mandate.

He made the remarks at a commanders' conference of the Southern Air Command (SAC) in Thiruvananthapuram, according to the Indian Air Force (IAF). The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) visited Thiruvananthapuram on July 15 and 16 for the conference.

''In his address to SAC Commanders, the CAS re-iterated the need for IAF to remain ever ready for fulfilling its operational mandate,'' the IAF said in a statement. It said he appreciated the efforts of the SAC in fast-tracking numerous infrastructure initiatives and undertaking tasks of operational significance within its area of responsibility. ''The Chief of Air Staff also expressed his satisfaction at the swift operationalisation achieved by newly inducted assets particularly LCA Tejas and Su-30 MKI squadrons,'' the IAF said.

The IAF has kept on alert all its key bases including those along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in view of the military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

