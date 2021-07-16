Police book Mayookha Johny, 9 others for raising 'false' rape claims

Police have registered a case against Olympian Mayookha Johny and nine others for allegedly raising false rape allegations following a court directive on a complaint from a former trustee of a local religious outfit.

A case was registered on Thursday against the Olympian and other office bearers of an independent religious outfit from Thrissur.

Advertisement

''We registered the case against ten officials (including Johny) of the religious outfit on the direction of the court,'' police said.

Former trustee of the religious outfit, Sabu, had earlier approached a court at Chalakudy near here, saying false rape and threat allegations were being raised in his name and it amounts to defaming him.

''The threat letter was planted by Mayookha and her team.We submitted the digital evidence in CD before the court,'' Sabu told the media.

The court later directed the police to register the case.

Johny had on Sunday said she had received an anonymous threat letter asking her to withdraw from her fight for her friend who filed a rape case against an influential person in March this year.

Johny had claimed that the letter said she and her family will be eliminated, if she goes ahead with her fight.

She told reporters that she has filed a complaint with the state police chief, seeking an investigation.

Last month, Johny had held a press conference here levelling serious allegations against the Kerala police and a former official of the state women's commission in connection with the investigation into the case of rape of her friend in 2016.

Johny had alleged that her friend was raped by a man, Chungath Johnson, who took her nude photos and used them to blackmail.

She had also alleged that her friend was being threatened.

She had alleged that police, after initially promising action, became inactive due to intervention of highly influential persons in favour of the accused.PTI RRT BN BALA RRT BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)