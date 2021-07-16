Karnataka cannot build dam, says TN Minister after meeting Shekhawat

Karnataka cannot go ahead with its proposal to build the Mekedatu dam, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Friday quoting Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The TN Minister said Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's assertion that the dam would be built was only for 'politics.' Duraimurugan, who led a delegation of all parties represented in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, told reporters in the national capital that they urged Shekhawat to not support Karnataka's initiative to build a reservoir across Cauvery river as it would adversely affect TN farmers and the state.

The delegation sought Centre's intervention against Karnataka's effort to construct the dam and handed over resolutions adopted in a meeting of all legislature parties on July 12 in Chennai.

''The Jal Shakti Minister said Karnataka did not fulfill any of the conditions stipulated by the Centre for preparation of the Detailed Project Report,'' Duraimurugan said.

The conditions include concurrence of lower riparian states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the union territory of Puducherry, nod from Cauvery Water Management Authority, and Central Water Commission. None of these conditions were however fulfilled by Karnataka, the Tamil Nadu Miniser said quoting Shekhawat.

''The Union Minister said Karnataka was all about preparing the DPR on its own terms without sticking to any of the norms and its plea for approval cannot be accepted,'' the TN Minister said.

Duraimurugan also said they asked Shekhawat on him reportedly assuring Karnataka that permission would be granted for the proposal to build the dam.

''Shekhawat said he did not give any assurance to anyone. He was categorical that norms were not followed by Karnataka for DPR preparation and hence the reservoir cannot be built.'' Tamil Nadu also has requested appointment of a full time chairperson for the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Shekhawat assured steps to do it, he said.

