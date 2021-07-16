Left Menu

Protect Indian diaspora in South Africa, TN CM urges Centre

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-07-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 21:53 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged the Centre to take steps to safeguard the lives and properties of the Indian diaspora, including those from Tamil Nadu, in riot-hit South Africa.

Citing news reports of riots in South Africa and the concerns voiced by the Indian community there, Stalin in a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged action to protect them.

Stalin said it has also been reported that the Indian community, including a large section of Tamil population, have suffered economic losses and ''it is learnt that they are also apprehensive of further escalation of tensions there.'' This is a matter of great concern and urgency, he said and requested Jaishankar to once again take up the matter with South Africa.

Restoration of peace and harmony at the earliest and adequate steps to ''safeguard life and property of the Indian community including persons from Tamil Nadu'' should be impressed upon South Africa through diplomatic channels, the Chief Minister said.

