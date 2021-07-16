Man arrested with fake notes in Kolkata
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 23:42 IST
- Country:
- India
A man was arrested from central Kolkata's Esplanade area on Friday with fake currency notes of Rs 4 lakh face value, police said.
The man, a Malda-based smuggler, was arrested by the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) following a tip-off, they said.
Advertisement
He was intercepted at the Esplanade bus terminus in the heart of the city, they added.
A case was registered at the Maidan police station under relevant sections of the IPC, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malda
- Esplanade
- Kolkata Police's Special
- Task Force
- Maidan
Advertisement