Man arrested with fake notes in Kolkata

A man was arrested from central Kolkata's Esplanade area on Friday with fake currency notes of Rs 4 lakh face value, police said.

The man, a Malda-based smuggler, was arrested by the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) following a tip-off, they said.

He was intercepted at the Esplanade bus terminus in the heart of the city, they added.

A case was registered at the Maidan police station under relevant sections of the IPC, they said.

