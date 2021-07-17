Left Menu

Rajasthan: SDO transferred after scuffle with locals; 16 booked, 1 held for attacking him

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2021 01:05 IST
Rajasthan: SDO transferred after scuffle with locals; 16 booked, 1 held for attacking him
Sixteen people have been booked and one has been arrested in Rajasthan's Sanchore for allegedly attacking a sub-divisional officer during an altercation over highway construction, officials said on Friday.

SDO Bhupendra Yadav has been transferred after a video and photos of him purportedly showing him kicking a person during the altercation on Thursday surfaced on social media.

Sanchore DSP Virendra Singh said a memorandum was submitted by the locals accusing the SDO of awarding less compensation for acquiring their land to build the highway and demanded his removal from the post.

Yadav registered a case against 16 people on the charge of attacking a public official and disrupting him from carrying out his work, the police officer said. A man has been arrested in this connection, he said, adding land was acquired for an NHAI project three years ago and currently, pillar marking work is underway.

