Shamli district in UP becomes Covid-free

PTI | Shamli(Up) | Updated: 19-07-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 20:12 IST
Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh has been declared “Covid-free” with its active caseload declining to zero, authorities said on Monday.

District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur made this announcement during a presser.

Even though there were no more coronavirus cases in the district, she appealed to people to continue following the Covid guidelines and protocols set by the government.

