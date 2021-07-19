Left Menu

Dance bar sting op: Maha minister asks DGP to submit report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 20:17 IST
Dance bar sting op: Maha minister asks DGP to submit report
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday said he had asked the state DGP to probe a media report which claimed dance bars were operational in neighbouring Thane district amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Talking to a Marathi news channel which carried out a sting operation on the issue, he said he had asked the director general of police to submit a written report. ''If dance bars are found operational, then police officials will be punished,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

 United States
2
Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

 Ethiopia
3
Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

 New Zealand
4
Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortality: Study

Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortalit...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021