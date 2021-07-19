Dance bar sting op: Maha minister asks DGP to submit report

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday said he had asked the state DGP to probe a media report which claimed dance bars were operational in neighbouring Thane district amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Talking to a Marathi news channel which carried out a sting operation on the issue, he said he had asked the director general of police to submit a written report. ''If dance bars are found operational, then police officials will be punished,'' he said.

