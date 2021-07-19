Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of Shrimad Vidhyadhiraj Teerth Swamiji

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence over the demise of Shrimad Vidhyadhiraj Teerth Sripad Vader Swamiji of Shree Gokarn Partagali Jivottam Math, Partagali who passed away on Monday. In his condolence message, the PM said that Swamiji would be remembered for his extensive service to society.

"Saddened by the demise of H.H. Shrimad Vidyadhiraj Teerth Sripad Vader Swamiji of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math. He will be remembered for his extensive service to society, particularly in healthcare. Condolences to his countless followers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted. Various leaders including Governor P S Shreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant have also expressed condolences at the holy leader's demise. (ANI)

