Over 2.8 lakh artefacts of 10 govt museums, galleries available online: Reddy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:20 IST
Over 2.8 lakh artefacts of 10 govt museums, galleries available online: Reddy
More than 2.8 lakh artefacts of 10 government museums and galleries are available for online access, Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy informed Parliament on Monday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, he said the ministry has taken up the task of digitisation of collections of 10 museums under its domain through the Jatan programme since April 2014, even before the onset of the Covid pandemic. ''Besides this, the ministry also operates a scheme namely ‘Museum Grant Scheme’ under which financial assistance is provided to state governments, societies, autonomous bodies, local bodies and trusts registered under the Societies Act for digitisation of art objects in the museums across the country for making their images/catalogue available over the website for online access,” he said.

This includes 80,997 artefacts in the National Museum in New Delhi and 46,326 in Indian Museum in Kolkata, 2,611 in Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata, 47,504 in Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad, 61,642 in Allahabad Museum, 12,902 at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi.

