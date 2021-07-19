Left Menu

Security officials: Roadside bomb kills 10 in Baghdad

A roadside bomb attack targeted a Baghdad suburb on Monday, killing at least 10 people and wounding at least 20 others, two Iraqi security officials said.The attack took place in a busy market of Sadr City, the officials said. In April, at least four people were killed in a car bomb attack in Sadr City.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:24 IST
Security officials: Roadside bomb kills 10 in Baghdad
  • Country:
  • Iraq

A roadside bomb attack targeted a Baghdad suburb on Monday, killing at least 10 people and wounding at least 20 others, two Iraqi security officials said.

The attack took place in a busy market of Sadr City, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. It happened a day before the Eid al-Adha holiday when the market was busy with shoppers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Islamic State group has claimed similar attacks in the area before.

It was the third time this year that a bomb hit a market in the densely populated neighbourhood. In April, at least four people were killed in a car bomb attack in Sadr City. That blast was caused by an explosive device attached to a parked car at the market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

 United States
2
Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

 Ethiopia
3
Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

 New Zealand
4
Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortality: Study

Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortalit...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021