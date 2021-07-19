Left Menu

Maha: Man on two-wheeler crushed to death by speeding truck

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A two-wheeler rider was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Mauda area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night and the man was identified as Dhammashil Sahare (36), a Mauda police station official said.

Efforts are on to trace the details of the offending truck and arrest its driver, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

