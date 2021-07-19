Maha: Man on two-wheeler crushed to death by speeding truck

A two-wheeler rider was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Mauda area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night and the man was identified as Dhammashil Sahare (36), a Mauda police station official said.

Efforts are on to trace the details of the offending truck and arrest its driver, he added.

