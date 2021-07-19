Left Menu

Watershed development work should be sped up: Rajasthan CM

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:47 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed officials to approve water catchment development work under the Rajiv Gandhi Jal Sanchay Yojana on priority for it to be started after the monsoon season.

Reviewing the progress of work related to watershed development and land conservation, the Chief Minister said the progress made in the scheme should be reviewed every month at the state-level.

The scheme is aimed at increasing the ground water level and to prepare water harvesting structures in villages.

He also directed the collectors and secretaries in-charge at the district to regularly review the works of the scheme.

The Chief Minister said the state has faced famine and drought situations many times in the past but the water availability has now increased in areas with low rainfall due to work done under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) Act and construction of water harvesting structures. Senior officials of various departments were also present in the review meeting.

