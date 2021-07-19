Left Menu

Palghar experiences mild tremor; no report of injury, damage

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-07-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 23:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tremor of magnitude 3.4 was experienced in Palghar some time after 9pm on Monday, though there was no report of injury or damage to property, District Disaster Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

Many areas of Palghar, some 110 kilometres from Mumbai, have witnessed such mild tremors several times in the past few months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

