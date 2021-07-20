Left Menu

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-07-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 21:39 IST
Robber injured in police encounter, held
A robber was injured and arrested in an encounter with Sahibabad police, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused was identified as Hariom (24), a resident of Jyoti Nagar in northeast Delhi.

A country-made pistol of 315 bore, two live cartridges and a bike used in the commission of crimes were recovered from his possession, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Gyanendra Singh.

On Monday evening, when signalled to stop at a checkpost, two suspects on motorbikes tried to flee.

When the police team chased them, the goons opened fire, the SP said.

Police retaliated and Hariom sustained a bullet shot injury in his lower limb, the officer said, adding his accomplice ran away, taking advantage of the commotion.

The injured criminal, who was admitted at a nearby hospital for treatment, told police that he had robbed more than two dozen people in Delhi and NCR.

On Monday, he said, he had plans of committing a major robbery with his accomplice.

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

