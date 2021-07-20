Two leopard pelts recovered in Himachal; 1 arrested
One person has been arrested after recovery of two pelts, 14 claws and 10 teeth of leopards in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday, a district police official said. A team of Sarkaghat police recovered the hides, teeth and claws of leopard from Ram Singh of Sarkaghat during a raid at a local hotel, Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri said. An FIR has been registered against the accused under section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act in this regard, she added. PTI DJI KJ
