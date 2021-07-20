Left Menu

Told to quit liquor, drugs, C'garh man kills mother

A 27-year-old man allegedly set his mother ablaze and killed her in Chhattisgarhs Durg district after she asked him to quit alcohol and drugs, police said on Tuesday.Suryakant Verma on Monday poured kerosene on his mother Madhulata in their native Nankatthi village, some 40 kilometres from here, and set her on fire, a Nandani police station official said.She died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Tuesday. Suryakant has been charged with murder, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-07-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 22:48 IST
A 27-year-old man allegedly set his mother ablaze and killed her in Chhattisgarh's Durg district after she asked him to quit alcohol and drugs, police said on Tuesday.

Suryakant Verma on Monday poured kerosene on his mother Madhulata in their native Nankatthi village, some 40 kilometres from here, and set her on fire, a Nandani police station official said.

''She died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Tuesday. She named Suryakant as the culprit in her statement to the executive magistrate. Suryakant has been charged with murder,'' he said.

