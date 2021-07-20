Left Menu

Israel company NSO, linked to Pegasus case, present in Luxembourg, says minister

The Israeli company NSO - linked to the Pegasus spyware case - is present in Luxembourg via its subsidiaries, said Luxembourg foreign affairs minister Jean Asselborn on Tuesday.

Updated: 20-07-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 22:53 IST
The Israeli company NSO - linked to the Pegasus spyware case - is present in Luxembourg via its subsidiaries, said Luxembourg foreign affairs minister Jean Asselborn on Tuesday. Asselborn said he would be writing a letter to the directors of those Luxembourg units of NSO to remind them of the importance of protecting human rights.

An investigation published on Sunday by 17 media organisations, led by the Paris-based non-profit journalism group Forbidden Stories, said Pegasus spyware, made and licensed by NSO, had been used in attempted and successful hacks of smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists. The company has denied the allegations in the report.

