Left Menu

India administers over 31.79 lakh COVID vaccine doses today

India administered more than 31.79 lakh COVID vaccine doses on Tuesday, taking the cumulative vaccination coverage to nearly 41.52 crores.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 23:09 IST
India administers over 31.79 lakh COVID vaccine doses today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India administered more than 31.79 lakh COVID vaccine doses on Tuesday, taking the cumulative vaccination coverage to nearly 41.52 crores. As per the Union Health Ministry, India has administered 41,52,25,632 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, while 31,79,469 doses were administered today.

Further, the ministry informed that 15,03,713 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 1,36,257 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 12,92,52,381 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and a total of 52,11,066 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

"Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine," the Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021