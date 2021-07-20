Preventing crime Rajasthan govt’s top priority: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said controlling crime in the state was the top priority of his government.

While reviewing the law and order situation of the state, Gehlot directed the police to conduct an effective campaign in order to nab those involved in heinous offences and to take action against the ones giving communal colour to crimes.

The CM also called for a new policy on the process of issuing arms licenses in a more rational and transparent manner in the state.

He asked the police to take strict action against bad elements responsible for spreading misinformation regarding things on social media platforms.

The monitoring cell of social media should be further strengthened at the police headquarters and at the district levels, he said.

He stressed on making a quick response to PCR calls. Gehlot said that police officers should adopt a sensitive approach in cases of crimes against women.

Strict action should be taken against the culprits by registering a case immediately, he said.

