12-year-old apprehended for sodomising minor

A 12-year-old boy has been apprehended for sodomising a minor in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday and a case was registered at Ghari Pukhta police station under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Station House Officer (SHO) Mahabir Singh said.

