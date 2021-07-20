Left Menu

12-year-old apprehended for sodomising minor

PTI | Shamli(Up) | Updated: 20-07-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 23:32 IST
12-year-old apprehended for sodomising minor
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-year-old boy has been apprehended for sodomising a minor in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday and a case was registered at Ghari Pukhta police station under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Station House Officer (SHO) Mahabir Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021