U.S. eases COVID travel advisory for India -State Department

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 01:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department has lowered its COVID-related travel advisory for India to "Level 3 – Reconsider Travel," the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The advisory for Pakistan was similarly eased to reconsider travel, it said. The COVID advisories previously asked Americans not to travel to the two countries.

