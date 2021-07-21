Left Menu

UP: Minor apprehended for raping school girl by giving her intoxicants

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 21-07-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 01:21 IST
A minor has been apprehended for allegedly raping a school girl by giving her intoxicants and then blackmailing her with objectionable pictures, police said on Tuesday.

On the basis of a complaint received by the girl's family, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Sharma said that the minor accused befriended the class 9 student, who lived in the neighbourhood, and then raped her by giving her intoxicants.

He said the accused took obscene pictures of the girl and blackmailed her.

Sharma said that after a month, the girl informed her family about the incident and they lodged a complaint with the police.

The officer said that a case was registered against the accused and he was apprehended on Tuesday. He was sent to Gautam Budh Nagar juvenile jail, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

