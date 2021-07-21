UP: Minor apprehended for raping school girl by giving her intoxicants

A minor has been apprehended for allegedly raping a school girl by giving her intoxicants and then blackmailing her with objectionable pictures, police said on Tuesday.

On the basis of a complaint received by the girl's family, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Sharma said that the minor accused befriended the class 9 student, who lived in the neighbourhood, and then raped her by giving her intoxicants.

He said the accused took obscene pictures of the girl and blackmailed her.

Sharma said that after a month, the girl informed her family about the incident and they lodged a complaint with the police.

The officer said that a case was registered against the accused and he was apprehended on Tuesday. He was sent to Gautam Budh Nagar juvenile jail, the official said.

