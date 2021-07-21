Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Upbeat earnings, recovery optimism lift Wall Street at open

21-07-2021
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly results from companies including Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola reignited optimism about the health of corporate America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 34556.96. The S&P 500 rose 8.1 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 4331.13​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 9.9 points, or 0.07%, to 14508.747 at the opening bell.

