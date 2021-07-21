Left Menu

TN govt issues warning to officials over temple property

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-07-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 19:12 IST
TN govt issues warning to officials over temple property
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has warned temple trustees/executive officers of disciplinary action if any property belonging to religious institutions are fraudulently transacted or registered.

Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran directed the joint commissioners, executive officers and assistant commissioners in the department to remain vigilant and thwart attempts to fraudulently register temple properties.

Issuing a set of instructions, in the wake of a Madras High Court order, he directed his subordinate officials that as per the judgment the religious institution shall approach the district registrar (administration) for conducting an enquiry under section 68 (2) of the Registration Act, 1908, if in case any property belonging to it has been transacted/ registered fraudulently.

''The competent authority should immediately register a complaint before the district registrar concerned if any transaction/registration fraudulently involving the temple properties comes to the knowledge of the temple trustees/ executive officers, and submit an action taken report to the head office,'' he said in the circular issued on July 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021