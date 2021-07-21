TN govt issues warning to officials over temple property

The Tamil Nadu government has warned temple trustees/executive officers of disciplinary action if any property belonging to religious institutions are fraudulently transacted or registered.

Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran directed the joint commissioners, executive officers and assistant commissioners in the department to remain vigilant and thwart attempts to fraudulently register temple properties.

Advertisement

Issuing a set of instructions, in the wake of a Madras High Court order, he directed his subordinate officials that as per the judgment the religious institution shall approach the district registrar (administration) for conducting an enquiry under section 68 (2) of the Registration Act, 1908, if in case any property belonging to it has been transacted/ registered fraudulently.

''The competent authority should immediately register a complaint before the district registrar concerned if any transaction/registration fraudulently involving the temple properties comes to the knowledge of the temple trustees/ executive officers, and submit an action taken report to the head office,'' he said in the circular issued on July 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)