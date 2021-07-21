Mexico's current government has not signed Pegasus spyware contracts - official

The head of Mexico's financial intelligence unit, Santiago Nieto, said on Wednesday that the current government has not signed contracts with companies used to procure Israeli spyware Pegasus.

"All this was done under the previous administration: these were tactics of control, intimidation and manipulation," said Nieto at a regular news conference alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The Guardian newspaper had reported that at least 50 people close to Lopez Obrador, among others, were potentially targeted by the previous administration of President Enrique Pena Nieto after it purchased Pegasus from Israel-based NSO Group.

