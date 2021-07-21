Left Menu

Russia may have 80% of population COVID-immune by Nov - official

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-07-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 20:18 IST
Russia may have 80% of population COVID-immune by Nov - official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brunei Darussalam

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Wednesday that 80% of the population may be immune to the coronavirus by November.

She also told a televised government meeting that 33.6 million Russians have been vaccinated with at least one dose of so far while 22.6 million have had two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021