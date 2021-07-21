Russia may have 80% of population COVID-immune by Nov - official
Updated: 21-07-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 20:18 IST
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Wednesday that 80% of the population may be immune to the coronavirus by November.
She also told a televised government meeting that 33.6 million Russians have been vaccinated with at least one dose of so far while 22.6 million have had two.
