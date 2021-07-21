2 crushed to death as truck hits their bike
PTI | Yamunanagar | Updated: 21-07-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 21:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A minor and a 20-year-old were killed after a speeding truck hit their bike on Wednesday, police said.
The victims Umer Khan (17) and Talib (20) were travelling from Shamli to Muzaffarnagar along with a friend on a bike when the incident took place on the Panipat-Khatima highway near Dholra village.
Advertisement
A case was lodged in this regard at Titawi police station, police said, adding their injured friend was being treated at a hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Titawi
- Umer Khan
- Shamli
- Talib
- Muzaffarnagar
- Dholra village
Advertisement