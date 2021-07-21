2 crushed to death as truck hits their bike

A minor and a 20-year-old were killed after a speeding truck hit their bike on Wednesday, police said.

The victims Umer Khan (17) and Talib (20) were travelling from Shamli to Muzaffarnagar along with a friend on a bike when the incident took place on the Panipat-Khatima highway near Dholra village.

Advertisement

A case was lodged in this regard at Titawi police station, police said, adding their injured friend was being treated at a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)