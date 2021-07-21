DIG N Ravi assumes charge as Indian CG State commander of

Deputy Inspector General N Ravi on Wednesday assumed charge as the State Commander of Indian Coast Guard in Kerala and Mahe.

Ravi took over charge from outgoing Officer DIG Sanatan Jena, TM here.

Advertisement

The Flag Officer graduated from Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) and joined the Indian Coast Guard service on January7 1995.

Ravi is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, a defence release said.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)