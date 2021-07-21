Left Menu

DIG N Ravi assumes charge as Indian CG State commander of

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 21-07-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 21:25 IST
DIG N Ravi assumes charge as Indian CG State commander of
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Inspector General N Ravi on Wednesday assumed charge as the State Commander of Indian Coast Guard in Kerala and Mahe.

Ravi took over charge from outgoing Officer DIG Sanatan Jena, TM here.

The Flag Officer graduated from Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) and joined the Indian Coast Guard service on January7 1995.

Ravi is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, a defence release said.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021