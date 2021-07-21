Left Menu

VHP, Bajrang Dal demand probe into allegation of namaz at Badrinath Dham; police refute claim

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:34 IST
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal workers met Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj on Wednesday and demanded a probe into allegations that some Muslim labourers offered namaz at Badrinath Dham on Eid-ul-Adha.

Chamoli's Superintendent of Police Yashwant Singh Chauhan, however, refuted such allegations, saying nothing of the sort has happened.

Members of VHP, Bajrang Dal met the Cabinet minister during his visit to the district following claims on social media that some Muslim labourers have allegedly offered Namaz at the Badrinath shrine on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Chamoli's SP Chauhan clarified, ''Muslim labourers engaged in building a parking lot close to the temple offered Namaz inside their rooms without using loudspeakers.'' They also followed the Covid protocol of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

